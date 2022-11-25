2 injured in rollover today near Childress
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST
CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said two people were injured in a one-vehicle rollover today near Childress.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on scene of the wreck on U.S. 287 east of Childress. The wreck happened about 4:30 p.m.
Two people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Details are limited, but we will keep you updated when information is made available.
