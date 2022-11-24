Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital, authorities say

The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a...
The woman was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said.

Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Unit 64 just after 12:30 a.m., Charleston Police Department officials said in a news release. Reed then began driving toward Kanawha Boulevard.

Five minutes later, she struck a concrete barrier near Chesapeake Avenue and went over the embankment into the Kanawha River, police said. Reed was pronounced dead at around 10 a.m. after she was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team, authorities said.

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chino's
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
First Alert: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
FIRST ALERT: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Seven different game rooms in Hockley County were raided on Wednesday, including five in...
18 people federally indicted after game room raids

Latest News

Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are...
‘Turn it into a good memory’: Amarillo homeless shelter celebrates Thanksgiving
Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can...
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk
Sports Drive: Steven Forrest, Canadian Football Broadcaster
VIDEO: Sports Drive: Steven Forrest, Canadian Broadcaster
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people