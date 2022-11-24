Who's Hiring?
‘Turn it into a good memory’: Amarillo homeless shelter celebrates Thanksgiving

Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are...
Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are less fortunate.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are less fortunate.

Martha’s Home is a shelter for homeless women, along with homeless mothers with children, it has five homes where women can stay up to four months.

The shelter helps women get back on their feet to break the cycle of poverty.

Since Martha’s Home is in actual homes, this year residents are functioning as their own family this Thanksgiving.

The residents are cooking their own Thanksgiving meals and eating it together as a family in the dining room.

“They don’t have family and we that have family, kind of take that for granted sometimes, there are so many people that don’t have anyone and in this situation, they become family to each other,” said Connie Garcia, executive director, Martha’s Home.

The food bank donated a turkey and Life Church has provided all the ingredients for fixins and desserts.

Garcia says the holidays can sometimes be a hard time for its residents.

“That’s why we try to help turn it into a good memory that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives, not a memory of oh, this was the year I was in a shelter, but this was the year I had a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner with a lot of new friends,” said Garcia.

Residents become family to each other, supporting and relying on each other.

According to Garcia, there are many segments to homelessness in Amarillo, many could be mentally ill, dealing with addiction, domestic violence issues or especially in today’s economy are just having a hard time earning a livable wage.

That’s why Martha’s Home is here to make sure these women have the skill sets to get a job and escape homelessness.

