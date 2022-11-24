Tricky Wintry Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A winter storm will drop south across New Mexico through the day on Thursday. The trend with this storm has been farther away from Amarillo, leading to a mixed precipitation forecast with either side of an inch of snow possible. Wet snow will be more likely along and either side of the Texas and New Mexico border from I-40 to the south where a couple of inches of wet snow are possible Thursday after noon and night. A very cold north wind will drop wind chills into the 20s and even teens at times through Thursday. A small chance of some light precipitation continues on Friday, and snow chances increase again early Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.