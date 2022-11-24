Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Thanksgiving Weekend Wintry Mess

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thanksgiving to all out there! Highs will be much cooler today with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30′s with a chance for rain/snow showers to move in this afternoon... mainly for our western counties. That chance does go down tomorrow where the far southern counties may get clipped with some kind of precipitation. Then the system tries to take another shot at us going into Saturday, where that day will be the best chance that more of us see some kind of precipitation, whether it be rain or snow. Impacts look fairly limited, but are greatest the farther southwest you are in the panhandle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chino's
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, more items worth over $16 million at Amarillo business
First Alert: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
FIRST ALERT: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Seven different game rooms in Hockley County were raided on Wednesday, including five in...
18 people federally indicted after game room raids

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Tricky Wintry Forecast
Tricky Wintry Forecast
First Alert: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
FIRST ALERT: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 11/23
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 11/23