Thanksgiving Weekend Wintry Mess

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thanksgiving to all out there! Highs will be much cooler today with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30′s with a chance for rain/snow showers to move in this afternoon... mainly for our western counties. That chance does go down tomorrow where the far southern counties may get clipped with some kind of precipitation. Then the system tries to take another shot at us going into Saturday, where that day will be the best chance that more of us see some kind of precipitation, whether it be rain or snow. Impacts look fairly limited, but are greatest the farther southwest you are in the panhandle.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.