Clarendon faces New Home in the Third Round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -We are two days away from the third round of the high school football playoffs and we have nine teams in the area that are still in the running for a state title.

The Clarendon Broncos being one of those teams. The Broncos dominated the first two rounds, winning 47-20 over Gruver in round one and 48-14 over Ralls last week in round two.

Running back Jmaury Davis was a huge part of that attack. The Texas Tech commit ran for 200 yards on 11 carries and ended with four touchdowns against Ralls.

Clarendon is currently sitting at a 10-3 and are preparing over this Thanksgiving break to take on a solid New Home team this Friday.

“I think I just like the face that I think we match up well with what they are trying to do offensively. I think our defense can match them up. Speed wise, I think we probablt have the advantage there. They like to throw a lot of slip screens and throw the ball down the field. I think our DBs (Defensive Backs) are fast enough that we can cover a lot of that stuff,” said head coach, Clint Conkin.

If they win this Friday, the Broncos could play either Wellington or Vega next week. Wellington is a team Clarendon is familiar with as they finished second behind the Skyrockets in the district race.

Clarendon will take on the New Home Leopards this Friday and 2 p.m. at Floydada High School.

