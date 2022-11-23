Wintry Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A winter storm is setting up to impact the Panhandle starting late Thursday and Friday. Expect a windy afternoon on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep south starting Wednesday night. That front will bring a brisk north wind and much colder air through the day on Thursday. Beginning late Thursday night precipitation, perhaps beginning as rain, will develop and snow is likely on Friday. Several inches of snow are possible especially across the eastern and southern halves of the Panhandle. The computer models have been unusually inconsistent with this storm but having been trending toward accumulating snow and the forecast will be revised through the day on Wednesday.

