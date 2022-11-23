Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Wintry Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A winter storm is setting up to impact the Panhandle starting late Thursday and Friday. Expect a windy afternoon on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will sweep south starting Wednesday night. That front will bring a brisk north wind and much colder air through the day on Thursday. Beginning late Thursday night precipitation, perhaps beginning as rain, will develop and snow is likely on Friday. Several inches of snow are possible especially across the eastern and southern halves of the Panhandle. The computer models have been unusually inconsistent with this storm but having been trending toward accumulating snow and the forecast will be revised through the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Latest News

Wintry Weekend
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring...
Wintry Weather Possible Over Thanksgiving
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring...
FIRST ALERT: Possible snow chances over Thanksgiving Holiday
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave Oliver, 11/22