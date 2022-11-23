Who's Hiring?
Winter Weather Potential

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Our Wednesday looks to be a breezy, but overall nice day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures once again climbing into the 60s. For Thanksgiving, an early morning cold front will drop temperatures and kick up north winds, and bring in cloudy skies. The later we go in the day, Some drizzle could form, turning into snow later in the evening going into the nighttime hours. Right now, we’re favoring the central/southwestern portions of the area for heavy wet snow that could cause treacherous road conditions on Friday. For Friday, expect cold to stick around with snow and rain/snow mixes to be falling around much of the area, with our northern counties seeing the lowest impacts.

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday