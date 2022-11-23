Who's Hiring?
Randall County Sheriff’s Office shares process information on handling lost livestock

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - What you may not know, is one of the many duties of our sheriff’s offices includes handling lost livestock.

“If we can find the owner right away, we just talk to them. Counsel them, show them where maybe their fence is bad or the livestock is getting out,” says Sheriff Christopher Forbis, Randall County.

“If we can’t find the owner, then whenever we impound them, then they’ll be charged a fee and the state sets the fee is $20 a day but then there’s also $10 a day for the boring of the animal and $10 day to feed the animal,” says Sheriff Forbis

It can cost the sheriff’s office about $40 per day per animal to feed and take care of.

Recently the Randall County Sheriff’s office acquired what they believe to be someone’s pet pig.

“He was actually we believe as a pet; he was found in in Amarillo off a Tyler street. Evidently is absconded and is out running amok. If anybody knows someone who’s lost a wayward potbelly pig, the pictures are on the website as well as the description and give us a call,” said Sheriff Forbis. “We’d love getting back home before Thanksgiving before somebody makes him a meal.”

Sheriff Forbis says the weather changing has an impact on livestock escaping.

He encourages those in Randall county to download the Randall County Sheriff’s app so you can know about any found livestock.

