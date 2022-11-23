Panhandle PBS to air the making of Beethoven’s ‘Missa Solemnis’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is airing its five year long project the making of “Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis.”

The project began in 2018 and brought together nearly 200 Panhandle musicians and chorale singers to honor Beethoven’s legacy, which was originally set for 2020 for his 250th birthday but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Throughout the five year journey Panhandle PBS has captured it all, laughs and tears from nearly 200 performers from the Panhandle who worked hard to make this dream a reality, called ‘From the Heart.”

“The documentary captures the making of and everything that had to, you know, get put together and all the entities that came together to put the project like this together,” said Marcie Duvavin, producer of ‘From the Heart.’

Multiple art organizations, from all over the Panhandle, came together to make this performance happen, even when many said it was impossible for the size of our area.

“People from all around the Texas Panhandle and different arts organizations coming together to make this performance happen because this is such a monumental piece of that requires so many people, so many said ‘A small town like this, could never attempt this’ , but yet we did because everybody came together,’ said Brian Frank, editor of ‘From the Heart.’

Frank says he hopes that the documentary captures the hard work the musicians and the chorale singers had to put in for the past five years.

“They’re the ones who put in five years of this, and to delay for COVID and then still found a way to do this. What we were hoping to do was, tell their story and do it justice, and hopefully get people ready to watch a monumental work being done in our little community,’ said Brian Frank.

The documentary will show on panhandle pbs November 25, at 8 p.m. followed by a showing of the performance.

