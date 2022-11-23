Lady Raiders overcome adversity, go on to win the UIL 4A State Championship

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) -The Randall Lady Raiders, the newly crowned UIL 4A volleyball State Champions. This is every high school team’s dream. Working hard for it starting in the off season. The Lady Raiders off season took a turn thought when they lost half of their team in a school split to West Plains.

“Well in preseason, we never really knew how many players we were going to end up with each day. We couldn’t even plays six on six,” said outside hitter and UIL 4A State Championship MVP, Jordyn Gove.

It was going to take a lot for this team to rebuild, but Tatum Brandt and Jordyn Gove did not waste any time building that chemistry.

“You don’t really move into the varsity locker room until you win your spot on the team, but that was the first year where we were just like you know what, come on in. I mean we had two returners, so me and Tatum were kind of lonely in there,” said Gove.

“In January, when the split first happened, and we looked at each other and we said, we are going to make a name for ourselves,” said libero Tatum Brandt.

Facing a tough district and West Plains twice, the Lady Raiders made a name for themselves in the regular season. Randall ended up going undefeated in district play, only dropping two sets, and winning the district title.

“A lot of people were thinking, well they took half our team, and that hasn’t phased us,” said Brandt.

Getting past that adversity, this team has been to work since then to capture their goals of a state championship for Randall, the first since 2009.

“As a coach, to just watch my kids kind of live out this dream and this moment that they talked about and they’ve worked towards is just really, really cool,” said head coach Haleigh Burns.

After sweeping Aubrey in Garland, the Lady Raiders Cinderella story had it’s happily ever after.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.