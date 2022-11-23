‘It’s the blessing, we needed’: Kind House Ukraine Bakery opens own storefront

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - What started out of one Amarillo woman’s home has now grown to much more.

Kind House Ukraine Bakery was founded by Glenda Moore and for the past nine years, she has been running the bakery out of her own home.

The bakery now has its own storefront at 4715 S. Western St.

“It’s very surreal, I catch myself thinking, did this actually happen?” questioned Glenda Moore, executive director, KHUB.

Moore believes the new store will allow them to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine at a much wider range.

“We’re about helping with rescues in Ukraine and with medical supplies and medical things that we send to Dnipro Hospital,” said Moore.

They are also working on a refugee center in Dnipro.

Baked goods is what allows Kind House Ukraine Bakery to give back, but something unique about the bakery is there are no set prices.

“You just take whatever you want and then you come to the counter and there is a safe and you just put your money in the safe and then if you want to pay by credit card, you can scan that and just donate whatever you’d like to give,” said Moore.

Many of the new customers who have came in don’t know how much they should donate.

“It’s up to you and think about the Ukrainians that are suffering and donate from your heart,” said Laura Fox, volunteer, KHUB.

The bakery has noticed those who come in are very giving.

One man bought a box of nine cinnamon rolls and left a hefty donation.

“I saw him stick a $100 bill in the safe,” said Fox.

The opening of the new storefront has been very successful. Moore says almost every day they have sold out.

“People keep coming in, we’ve had some people who are even traveling through Amarillo, they’ve heard about us, and we’ve had several people that are from Ukraine that came just to say thank you for what we’re doing in Ukraine,” said Moore.

She says this would not be possible without its 80 plus volunteers.

One volunteer says helping out at the bakery just seemed like the right thing to do.

“It’s very disturbing when you see what’s going on over there and being able to do something for those poor people, I wish we could make it go away, but we can’t do that, so we do everything that we can with what we have,” said Fox.

The bakery is also always looking for more volunteers, along with donations of things such as flour.

Normal business hours for Kind House Ukraine Bakery is Wednesday to Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 6 a.m. to noon.

This week, the bakery is closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Everyday the bakery is open they have a variety of goods available in the store for you, but you can also go online and look at the bakery’s menu and pre-order in advance.

Moore also says Kind House Ukraine Bakery is not just here in Amarillo: Soon the bakery will be opening up satellite shops across Texas and one in Ukraine.

