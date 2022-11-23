AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area.

A strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s. Wind chills will likely remain in the 20′s most of Thanksgiving Day.

First Alert: Possible snow tomorrow and again Friday evening (KFDA)

Snow will be possible as early as Thursday afternoon with an initial round that brings minor accumulation.

The storm will then slow and drop south taking the snow with it until late Friday when it moves our way once again.

A second and likely heavier band will then approach our area from the south Friday night into Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the SW counties in the Newschannel10 coverage area.

While details are still uncertain and will be updated over the next few days, it appears that some snow accumulation combined with gusty winds will result in some travel hazards over a good portion of the area.

We recommend that people prepare for snow and begin rearranging travel plans to avoid the Friday into Saturday morning time frame if you plan to be in or around affected areas.

This story will be updated frequently as this is a rapidly developing system.

