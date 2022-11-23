FIRST ALERT: Mainly Rain With Some Wintry Mix

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some light rain with intervals of a wintry mix of wet snow and some sleet remain possible through Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Southwestern parts of the region could see 1-3 inches of wet snow with temperatures near freezing, so some travel trouble is possible.

Precipitation chances early Friday are low with the highest chance across the southern tier of Panhandle counties. Then later Friday into Friday night, continuing into Saturday morning, some light rain with some periods of wintry mix become possible.

The storm will pull away from the Panhandle late Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday a weaker system will sweep across the area with a small chance of some light rain.

