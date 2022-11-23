Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Mainly Rain With Some Wintry Mix

By Dave Oliver and Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some light rain with intervals of a wintry mix of wet snow and some sleet remain possible through Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Southwestern parts of the region could see 1-3 inches of wet snow with temperatures near freezing, so some travel trouble is possible.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory(KFDA)

Precipitation chances early Friday are low with the highest chance across the southern tier of Panhandle counties. Then later Friday into Friday night, continuing into Saturday morning, some light rain with some periods of wintry mix become possible.

Weather Headlines
Weather Headlines(KFDA)

The storm will pull away from the Panhandle late Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday a weaker system will sweep across the area with a small chance of some light rain.

Lows Friday Morning
Lows Friday Morning(KFDA)

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

