Faith City Mission held annual Thanksgiving meal for homeless and hungry, gave out winter gear

Faith City Mission
Faith City Mission(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission held its annual Thanksgiving meal to feed homeless and hungry in Amarillo, and give out winter gear.

Faith City Mission has been hard at work preparing over 300 pounds of turkey and other thanksgiving dishes to provide those hungry in the city with a warm holiday meal.

“We all have fun will enjoy, we’ll have the words and we’ll have our meal,” said Jenna Taylor, Executive Director of Faith City Misson.

That meal took a lot of preparation as cooks spent over a week getting everything ready.

Faith City has also gathered winter gear allowing those in need to shop for new coats, gloves, and more.

“When the guest finish, they can go shopping out front to get their coats, brand new coats, brand new mittens and toboggans, a backpack and thermals, gloves and a Heresy bar,” said Jenna Taylor.

Many volunteers came to make today happen, one saying it is important to give and help those in need.

“We are handing out supplies to them such as blankets and coats. We’re also giving them food so they can have a Thanksgiving because not they might not have the chance to have one. We’re the future the world, and it’s important that we learn how to serve now so that we can help others. It makes me just really glad that we’re able to help people who are less fortunate, and it just warms my heart,” said Caden Holiday, volunteer.

Faith City Mission is also half way to their goal for a new over night women’s and children shelter, to donate click here.

