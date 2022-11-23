Curry County offering free pouches to safely destroy unused medication at home

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Curry County officials are offering free pouches that can be used at home to destroy unused medication.

Deterra pouches are a drug deactivation system that allows anyone to dispose of unused medications quickly and easily at home, a press release said.

The pouches eliminate unwanted or expired medication safely and permanently.

The pouches are made of plant-based materials and non-toxic, environmentally friendly ingredients.

The New Mexico Department of Health gave Curry County Prevention Team the pouches to distribute them within the county.

The pouches are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone can receive them.

Pick up up at the Curry County Administration Complex, at 417 Gidding Street, suite 100, between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

