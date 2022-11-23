Who's Hiring?
Curry County offering free pouches to safely destroy unused medication at home

Curry County officials are offering free pouches that can be used at home to destroy unused medication.
Curry County officials are offering free pouches that can be used at home to destroy unused medication.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Curry County officials are offering free pouches that can be used at home to destroy unused medication.

Deterra pouches are a drug deactivation system that allows anyone to dispose of unused medications quickly and easily at home, a press release said.

The pouches eliminate unwanted or expired medication safely and permanently.

The pouches are made of plant-based materials and non-toxic, environmentally friendly ingredients.

The New Mexico Department of Health gave Curry County Prevention Team the pouches to distribute them within the county.

The pouches are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone can receive them.

Pick up up at the Curry County Administration Complex, at 417 Gidding Street, suite 100, between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

