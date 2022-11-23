Both WT cross country teams selected for national championships

Who's Hiring?
WT cross country men's and women's teams selected to compete in national championships
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Both the WT men’s and women’s cross country teams were selected to compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships for the second straight year.

Three Buffs runners earned All-Region honors yesterday. Florence Uwajeneza became the first Lady Buff in history to win the individual region title.

Women’s head coach Zach Daniel spoke on how the team is preparing for its championship run in Seattle.

“Making sure that we’re recovered from this last big effort, especially with it being at altitude and the travel,” Coach Daniel said. “Making sure that we’re ready to make a push in Seattle. I’ve talked to a few people up there, apparently the grass is cut pretty short, a few rolling hills. We’re hoping that it’ll be a fast race.”

34 teams were selected to compete in each championship. WT was the only member of the Lone Star Conference to have both cross country teams selected for the tournament.

The championships will be on December 2 at Seattle Pacific University.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

