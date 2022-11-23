Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach providing over 900 turkeys

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A church in Amarillo is serving the community this Thanksgiving by giving a meal, and this year they exceeded expectations.

Bethesda Outreach Center, the outreach ministry arm of Trinity Fellowship Church, has served a record number of families this Thanksgiving season.

Bethesda’s annual Thanksgiving Outreach provides full Thanksgiving dinners, including a frozen turkey, for Amarillo families.

“Everyone knows that inflation has been hitting everyone and probably at the grocery store as much as anywhere,” said Russ Pennington, director of the Bethesda outreach center for Trinity Fellowship Church. “Thanksgiving meals gonna cost people more. And so it was really a blessing to be able to help some families that are in need and, you know, maybe they’re deciding between getting gas for their car or putting a Thanksgiving meal on their table. And so we’re really thankful to get to be a part of helping provide for those families.”

This year they collected 1,030 bags full of items for Thanksgiving Dinner. They also provided 900 turkeys for Amarillo families and collected $17,825 in donations, which helped purchase Turkeys and a portion of the dinner items.

“Everyone goes through those times where they need a little extra and so for our church, to respond and donate, you know, to buy turkeys and to buy the fixings for a third Thanksgiving dinner. It’s just amazing to see God provide for people’s needs, and we want people to feel blessed to feel encouraged to know that everyone goes through hard times. But if we come together, we can really make a difference in our community,” says Pennington.

This year’s numbers and donations are the highest the group has seen since starting the Thanksgiving Outreach.

Bethesda Outreach Center provides over 20,000 pounds of food to the local community every month, averaging 4,040 meals per week. For more information or to make an online donation click here.

