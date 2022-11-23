Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours.

The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi.

When crews arrived they found a homeless camp with heavy fire and black smoke. Crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been ruled undetermined due to multiple causes that cannot be ruled out.

Amarillo fire also responded to a second fire on Tuesday at around 6:51 p.m. near South Madison on a structure fire.

When crews arrived they saw fire coming from the back of the property. Crews were able to find the fire in a detached garage and put it out before it was able to spread.

No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, crews responded to a call about a structure fire near Eula. When crews arrived they found a mobile home with flames and smoke showing from the front of the house and the homeowner was outside.

Crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by a space heater that was left on overnight in close proximity to a closet or bed and has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

