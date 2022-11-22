WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes dismissed after six years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A developing story out of West Texas A&M today, head football Coach Hunter Hughes has been relieved of his duties today after six seasons with the team.

WT made the news official today a 2 p.m. after multiple reports earlier in the day of Coach Hughes’s dismissal.

The Buffs came into the year with high hopes, they were the 14th-ranked team in the nation on September 12th.

Since then, they went 3-6 the rest of the way. Including losses to Western and Eastern New Mexico. Both of those losses came in the final seconds with the Buffs defense giving up game winning touchdowns in each.

In a statement from today, West Texas A&M’s Director of Athletics, Michael McBroom said quote, “I am extraordinarily grateful for Hunter Hughes and the efforts of the coaching staff... However, the number of Division II wins over the last two seasons hasn’t met the high expectations we have for each of our programs at WT. This alone is the reason for my decision today.”

WT additionally added that the national search for a new head coach will begin immediately before recruiting really picks up in the coming months.

