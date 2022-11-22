Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes dismissed after six years

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A developing story out of West Texas A&M today, head football Coach Hunter Hughes has been relieved of his duties today after six seasons with the team.

WT made the news official today a 2 p.m. after multiple reports earlier in the day of Coach Hughes’s dismissal.

The Buffs came into the year with high hopes, they were the 14th-ranked team in the nation on September 12th.

Since then, they went 3-6 the rest of the way. Including losses to Western and Eastern New Mexico. Both of those losses came in the final seconds with the Buffs defense giving up game winning touchdowns in each.

In a statement from today, West Texas A&M’s Director of Athletics, Michael McBroom said quote, “I am extraordinarily grateful for Hunter Hughes and the efforts of the coaching staff... However, the number of Division II wins over the last two seasons hasn’t met the high expectations we have for each of our programs at WT. This alone is the reason for my decision today.”

WT additionally added that the national search for a new head coach will begin immediately before recruiting really picks up in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Groom ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness

Latest News

WT recieves bid to the NCAA DII Elite Eight
West Texas A&M Volleyball headed to the NCAA DII Elite Eight
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo Globe Sports Reporter, Hart Pisani