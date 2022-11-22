Wintry Weather Possible Over Thanksgiving

Travel conditions look great tomorrow with sunny, breezy, mild weather in the 60s. By Thanksgiving Day, however, a strong cold front will bring a chilly north wind and temps in the 30s. A strong upper system then brings the chance for snow starting late Thursday and continuing Friday. While accumulations and coverage are uncertain at this time, it appears that snow covered roads and hazardous travel are likely by Friday.

