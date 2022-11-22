Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M Volleyball headed to the NCAA DII Elite Eight

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA)- The West Texas A&M volleyball team has recieved an automatic bid to the NCAA Quarterfinals after winning the South Central Regional Championship this past Saturday.

WT captured their 15th NCAA DII South Central Regional title and now enter the NCAA DII Elite Eight as the No. 2 seed playing Wingate, the No. 6 seed.

The game is set for December 1st at 2 p.m. at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, Washington.

The winner will play either No. 2 Barry or No. 7 Missouri-St. Lious Friday December 2nd for the Semifinals.

The Lady Buffs made it to the Quarterfinals last year, and Coach Potts is happy with the veteran leadership, along with the new players who are stepping up.

“We are happy to get the chance to get to play again. Being the three seed, it’s exciting and Wingate is a very good team. This year, we are loving and riding a little bit on the experience, but the new players that are helping us contribute to what we are doing right now, they are just growing at an exponential rate,” said head coach, Kendra Potts.

WT was eliminated in the Quarterfinals last year, but they are hoping to push through this season.

