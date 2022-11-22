Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

A TSA spokesperson said the cat has been returned safely to its home.

If you have questions on what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company
File Graphic
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say
The public is invited to vote for in the Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle’s 5th...
Public invited to vote for high school student videos in Better Business Bureau contest