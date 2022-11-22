Who's Hiring?
TPSN high school football regional playoff streams for Nov. 25

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football regional playoff games for Friday, November 25.

TPSN will host an audio stream of the Randall vs Decatur game at 12:45 p.m.

To listen to the Randall vs Decatur game, click here.

TPSN has applied for streaming rights to the Wellington vs Vega game at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon. If given the streaming rights, that game will have a video stream at 2:45 p.m.

