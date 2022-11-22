Thanksgiving Storm?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will run a bit above average ahead of a possible storm over the Thanksgiving weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through. The computer forecast models have been wildly inconsistent the past few days for Thursday and Friday. As of this writing they lean away from a high impact winter storm but have suggested rain and snow. Stay tuned for updates.

