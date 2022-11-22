Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Thanksgiving Storm?

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will run a bit above average ahead of a possible storm over the Thanksgiving weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through. The computer forecast models have been wildly inconsistent the past few days for Thursday and Friday. As of this writing they lean away from a high impact winter storm but have suggested rain and snow. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Groom ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness

Latest News

Thanksgiving Storm?
We’re looking at a quiet and warm start to the new week!
Monday Outlook with Shelden 11/21
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet until Thanksgiving(?)
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warming Trend Continues