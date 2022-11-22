Public invited to vote for high school student videos in Better Business Bureau contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to vote for in the Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle’s 5th annual Student Video Contest.

High school students in area schools were asked to create videos about common themes of trust.

This program helps educate students on BBB’s trust principles, engages them in real world experiences that create and solve problems by using ethical decisions, and gives them experience in video production and marketing.

To watch the videos and to vote, click here.

Voting ends Nov. 27 at midnight, and winners will be announced on Dec. 1 at a Pitch Meeting at AmTech Career Academy. Winning schools will receive donations of equipment to enhance their video and production classes.

