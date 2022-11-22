Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Public invited to vote for high school student videos in Better Business Bureau contest

The public is invited to vote for in the Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle’s 5th...
The public is invited to vote for in the Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle’s 5th annual Student Video Contest.(Better Business Bureau)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to vote for in the Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle’s 5th annual Student Video Contest.

High school students in area schools were asked to create videos about common themes of trust.

This program helps educate students on BBB’s trust principles, engages them in real world experiences that create and solve problems by using ethical decisions, and gives them experience in video production and marketing.

To watch the videos and to vote, click here.

Voting ends Nov. 27 at midnight, and winners will be announced on Dec. 1 at a Pitch Meeting at AmTech Career Academy. Winning schools will receive donations of equipment to enhance their video and production classes.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

Latest News

The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.
City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
blood drive
VIDEO: Ali Allison, Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Blood Drive
video
VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive