Moore County Officials: Propane tanks stolen from Dumas Lion’s Club

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating the suspect(s) who are involved in the theft of two 40-pound propane tanks.

According to Moore County Crime Stoppers, two 40-pound propane tanks were stolen off of the Lion’s Club cooker trailer.

The tanks were stolen sometime between 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. on Nov. 19.

If you have any information on the location of the stolen propane tanks or the suspect responsible, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at 806-935-8477.

You’re anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.

