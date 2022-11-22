Highs & Lows, Sun & Snow

For your Tuesday, expect more of what we saw on Monday, warm conditions and ample sunshine. Now, that being said, we will see slightly breezier conditions today, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day, but not enough to impact our forecast, with highs reaching into the 60s area-wide. For Wednesday, we’ll see mid 60s again, but with even higher winds, SW 15-25 mph with more cloud cover as well. This sets the stage for Thanksgiving.

For Thanksgiving morning, we’ll see a stout cold front push through early, that will drop highs down into the low 40s with breezy northerly winds and cloudy skies. The next most interesting part of the forecast will come in the form of wintry precip chances. Later in the day we go, especially into the nighttime hours, snow chances will begin to move in, turning to rain/snow mixtures and very cold conditions for Friday, this could impact post-Thanksgiving travel. Right now, we’re watching this system as it comes onshore Tuesday night, this will give us a much better feel for what to expect, as even a slight southerly turn could mean we miss out on rain and snow all together, so check back frequently for updates!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.