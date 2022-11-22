Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Highs & Lows, Sun & Snow

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For your Tuesday, expect more of what we saw on Monday, warm conditions and ample sunshine. Now, that being said, we will see slightly breezier conditions today, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph. Clouds will begin to increase later in the day, but not enough to impact our forecast, with highs reaching into the 60s area-wide. For Wednesday, we’ll see mid 60s again, but with even higher winds, SW 15-25 mph with more cloud cover as well. This sets the stage for Thanksgiving.

For Thanksgiving morning, we’ll see a stout cold front push through early, that will drop highs down into the low 40s with breezy northerly winds and cloudy skies. The next most interesting part of the forecast will come in the form of wintry precip chances. Later in the day we go, especially into the nighttime hours, snow chances will begin to move in, turning to rain/snow mixtures and very cold conditions for Friday, this could impact post-Thanksgiving travel. Right now, we’re watching this system as it comes onshore Tuesday night, this will give us a much better feel for what to expect, as even a slight southerly turn could mean we miss out on rain and snow all together, so check back frequently for updates!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Groom ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Thanksgiving Storm?
Thanksgiving Storm?
We’re looking at a quiet and warm start to the new week!
Monday Outlook with Shelden 11/21
Shelden Web Graphic
Quiet until Thanksgiving(?)