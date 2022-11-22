Heal The City offers tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal The City is a medical clinic that provides free medical care, including mental health care, to the uninsured.

Reva Tilley of behavioral health services at Heal The City, shared some tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during the holiday season.

Some of those include asking for help, managing expectations and planning ahead.

Tips for Managing Holiday Anxiety & Depression

Plan Ahead Prioritize Manage Expectations Ask for help and Delegate Accept Imperfection Don’t Lose Sight of what Counts Set Limits Acknowledge Your Moods Manage Your Attitude Be Mindful in the Moment Maintain Healthy Habits Engage in Self Care

“I think a big one is accepting imperfection. Generally if we want to plan something, we have this idea of how it needs to be so if the cookies crumble, just let them crumble, they’re still going to taste the same,” says Tilley

She says think acknowledging your mood is important.

“Am I anxious? Can I stop and deal with my anxiety and calm and collect myself? Am I depressed? Can I honor that depression?” says Tilley

She says that no matter who you are, you can experience anxiety and depression. The best tip she gives for managing during the holiday season is engaging in self care.

“During the holiday season, it can be really difficult and things can be exacerbated, especially for the demographic of patients that we do serve because perhaps they have other challenges that they’re having to work through,” says Lisa Lloyd, Developmental Director, Heal The City.

“Stopping and just being present around me paying attention to the people on with the things I see and smell and hear; so I can just make myself very aware,” says Tilley

Heal The City relies solely on the generosity of the community to keep providing free medical care to the uninsured. If you’re interested in helping out visit here.

