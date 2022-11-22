Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Heal The City offers tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during holiday season

Heal the City helps with depression and anxiety during the holiday season
Heal the City helps with depression and anxiety during the holiday season(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal The City is a medical clinic that provides free medical care, including mental health care, to the uninsured.

Reva Tilley of behavioral health services at Heal The City, shared some tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during the holiday season.

Some of those include asking for help, managing expectations and planning ahead.

Tips for Managing Holiday Anxiety & Depression

  1. Plan Ahead
  2. Prioritize
  3. Manage Expectations
  4. Ask for help and Delegate
  5. Accept Imperfection
  6. Don’t Lose Sight of what Counts
  7. Set Limits
  8. Acknowledge Your Moods
  9. Manage Your Attitude
  10. Be Mindful in the Moment
  11. Maintain Healthy Habits
  12. Engage in Self Care

“I think a big one is accepting imperfection. Generally if we want to plan something, we have this idea of how it needs to be so if the cookies crumble, just let them crumble, they’re still going to taste the same,” says Tilley

She says think acknowledging your mood is important.

“Am I anxious? Can I stop and deal with my anxiety and calm and collect myself? Am I depressed? Can I honor that depression?” says Tilley

She says that no matter who you are, you can experience anxiety and depression. The best tip she gives for managing during the holiday season is engaging in self care.

“During the holiday season, it can be really difficult and things can be exacerbated, especially for the demographic of patients that we do serve because perhaps they have other challenges that they’re having to work through,” says Lisa Lloyd, Developmental Director, Heal The City.

“Stopping and just being present around me paying attention to the people on with the things I see and smell and hear; so I can just make myself very aware,” says Tilley

Heal The City relies solely on the generosity of the community to keep providing free medical care to the uninsured. If you’re interested in helping out visit here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

Latest News

Seven different game rooms in Hockley County were raided on Wednesday, including five in...
18 people federally indicted after game room raids
BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting a grief support event on Thanksgiving Day.
BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day
Mayday
Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery
The FBI has arrested a man after finding $9,000 worth of drugs in his underwear during a...
FBI: $9,000 worth of drugs found in man’s underwear during traffic stop in Potter County