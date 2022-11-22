Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Goat of the Week: Tatum Brandt

VIDEO: Goat of the Week: Tatum Brandt
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A state title is every high school athlete’s dream, but not everyone can accomplish the feat in their four years. For Randall Raiders volleyball star Tatum Brandt, it’s been a winding journey to the mountain top.

“I’ve gone through two ACL reconstructions.” Brandt said. “It was sophomore year when I had the surgery going into my junior year, so I think having to sit on the sidelines and see the court from a different perspective allows me to see it better on the court.”

Brandt’s work ethic never wavered, recovering from the injury and returning to the court as a setter at the end of her junior season. However, Brandt had her sights set on a different position.

“With Taylor Ervin graduating last year, she was my libero, we sat in this office at the end and Tatum told me, ‘I’m going to be your libero next year and I’m going to get it done for you.’” Coach Burns said. “Since that moment she has worked incredibly hard and that passion to just tell me that’s what’s going to happen, I’m going to do this for you, she’s been the epitome of what I want my program to stand for and to be about.”

Tatum’s inspiring tale doesn’t end when she steps off the court. Her intellect is second to none.

“It’s kind of scary how smart she is.” Coach Burns said. “I tell everybody all the time she’s going to be a doctor, she’s going to be taking caring of us one day.”

“I’m a really competitive person and my brother is really successful in the special forces and the military.” Brandt said. “My sister’s really successful in special olympics. So, I want to go and hopefully be an orthopedic surgeon one day.”

Not only did that competitive spirit help bring Brandt back to the court, but it helped her bring the raiders a state championship. It takes a special player to do something like that. You might even say, it takes a GOAT.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County

Latest News

WT relieves Hunter Hughes of his duties
WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes dismissed after six years
WT recieves bid to the NCAA DII Elite Eight
West Texas A&M Volleyball headed to the NCAA DII Elite Eight
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit