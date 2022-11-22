Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Possible snow chances over Thanksgiving Holiday

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring...
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area.(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area.

Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s.

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring...
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area.(KFDA)

A major upper level storm will then approach the area, leading to the development of snow for much of the area.

While details are still uncertain and will be updated over the next few days, it appears that some significant snow accumulation combined with gusty winds will result in some serious travel hazards over a good portion of the area.

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring...
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area.(KFDA)

Snow is expected to begin late Thursday and then increase going into much of the day Friday and perhaps even lingering into early Saturday.

We recommend that people prepare for snow and begin rearranging travel plans to avoid the Friday into Saturday morning time frame.

Stay tuned for updates on snow accumulation and coverage forecasts.

