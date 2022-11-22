Who's Hiring?
FBI: $9,000 worth of drugs found in man's underwear during traffic stop in Potter County

The FBI has arrested a man after finding $9,000 worth of drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop in Potter County.(PCSO)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The FBI has arrested a man after finding $9,000 worth of drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop in Potter County.

According to the criminal complaint, during Oct., officials became aware of a large-scale cocaine base dealer identified as Brandon Burks.

While law enforcement was doing surveillance, they found that Burks was selling crack cocaine and cocaine powder out of a house near N Taylor. Officials found out later that Burks possibly used the home at Teakwood area as a stash house to keep larger amounts of drugs as well.

A search warrant was obtained for the address at Teakwood.

The complaint says, on Nov. 17, officials were doing surveillance on Burks at Teakwood, when he was seen leaving the house in his car.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Burk after he ran a stop sign. During the stop other officers searched the house.

After Burks was arrested, a K-9 officer was called to the scene and found two plastic bags containing a white powdery substance and two plastic bags containing an off-white rock substance in the underwear Burk was wearing.

According to street estimates, the drugs found on Burk are worth around $9,000.

Officials searching the house at Teakwood and found a bucket inside a cardboard box that contained two vacuum sealed bags. One of the bags contained cocaine that is estimated to be worth $49,700, and the other contained $13,000 in cash.

During an interview with Burk, he admitted to having the cocaine and crack cocaine that was found on him.

He also admitted that the cocaine and money in the house was his and said all of the money “came from drug proceeds.”

Burk admitted that in 2022 alone, he distributed around $158,000 worth of cocaine in Amarillo.

