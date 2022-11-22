City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.

Below is the COA Thanksgiving week schedule:

City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov.25.

The COA Solid Waste Department offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. For residential and poly cart service, collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday.

Friday routes will be on a normal schedule. For commercial service, all scheduled routes will be on Friday. Brush sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will have regular hours on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26.

The COA landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will have regular hours on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26.

Amarillo City Transit will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will operate a Saturday schedule on Friday.

All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. The Downtown and Southwest locations will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The Downtown Library will also be closed on Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, for the installation of a new HVAC unit.

COA golf operations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will have normal operating hours on Friday.

