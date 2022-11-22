BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting a grief support event on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone who has lost a loved one may find the holidays difficult. This event will give them support through the holidays.

“The death of a loved one can be stressful, and that stress can often amplify itself around the holidays,” said Alyssa Jenkins, LMSW, Bereavement Coordinator at BSA Hospice of the Southwest. “These groups are a safe community where they can feel supported during this time.”

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 5211 S.W. 9th Ave., BSA Hospice is having a dessert and coffee event to help cope through the holiday.

“If someone wakes up on Thanksgiving morning and wants to join us, we hope they’ll come by to enjoy the company of others. We’ll be here,” added Jenkins.

