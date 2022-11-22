Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Latest News

FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
The City of Amarillo has announced a holiday schedule for the week of Thanksgiving.
City of Amarillo announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled