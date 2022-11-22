Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

Charles Sanchez
Charles Sanchez(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019.

In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.

PREVIOUS STORY: Popular Lubbock DJ indicted on indecency with a child charges

The arrest warrant for Sanchez contains witness statements that accuse him of pressuring the under-14-year-old into consuming alcohol, getting into bed with her, touching her breasts, and encouraging her to take off her bra.

Sanchez is also accused of touching a girl under the age of 17 inappropriately below the waist, over her clothing.

With the additional charges, Sanchez faces a total of four counts of indecency with a child.

If convicted, Sanchez can face between 2-20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Sanchez was being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center but was released on a $50,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

Latest News

The public is invited to vote for in the Better Business Bureau of the Texas Panhandle’s 5th...
Public invited to vote for high school student videos in Better Business Bureau contest
Heal the City helps with depression and anxiety during the holiday season
Heal The City offers tips on dealing with anxiety and depression during holiday season
Seven different game rooms in Hockley County were raided on Wednesday, including five in...
18 people federally indicted after game room raids
From the Heart
Panhandle PBS to air the making of Beethoven’s ‘Missa Solemnis’
BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting a grief support event on Thanksgiving Day.
BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day