Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019.

In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.

PREVIOUS STORY: Popular Lubbock DJ indicted on indecency with a child charges

The arrest warrant for Sanchez contains witness statements that accuse him of pressuring the under-14-year-old into consuming alcohol, getting into bed with her, touching her breasts, and encouraging her to take off her bra.

Sanchez is also accused of touching a girl under the age of 17 inappropriately below the waist, over her clothing.

With the additional charges, Sanchez faces a total of four counts of indecency with a child.

If convicted, Sanchez can face between 2-20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Sanchez was being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center but was released on a $50,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

