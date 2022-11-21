Who's Hiring?
WT relieves head football coach Hunter Hughes

West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.
West Texas A&M football coach, Hunter Hughes, was fired today after six seasons with the team.(Source: KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M Director of Athletics Michael McBroom has announced a change in leadership of the Buffalo Football program.

McBroom said the University relieved coach Hunter Hughes of his position as head football coach after six seasons with the team.

McBroom said the decision comes after the number of Division II wins over the last two seasons has not met the high expectations the department has for each of the programs at WT.

The Buffs came into the year with high hopes. They were the 14th-ranked team in the nation in week three.

The team finished 5-6 after losing four out of their last five games.

It was their first season with a losing record since 2017, which was Hughes’ first year with the team.

Hughes finishes his Buffs career with a 32-29 all-time record, 5th on the Buffs all-time wins list.

