Surgery cost goal reached after Guymon Fire House Dalmatian injured

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - In less than a week, Guymon Fire Department has reached its goal to cover the surgery for Mayday.

A press release said the Guymon firefighters are stopping raffle sales and donations because they have received enough for their eight-year-old Dalmatian.

“The Guymon Firefighters Local 4256 have met their goal to cover the cost of surgery in less than one week,” said GFD Fire Chief Grant Wadley.

Donations have came from people, businesses and even as far away as North Carolina.

Initially, Mayday was going to have surgery on Dec. 12, but the surgery has been moved to tomorrow, Nov. 22, because of her mobility deteriorating.

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Cramer at Lakeview Pet Hospital in Oklahoma City.

The raffle drawing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

