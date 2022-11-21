Second Round Playoff Pairings and Sites set
Date, Time & Playoff Sites
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school football playoffs are in the third round this week. In the Panhandle, we have nine local teams still battling it out.
6-Man 1A Division 1 Quarterfinals-
Happy Cowboys vs. Nazareth Swifts- 11/25 @6 p.m. at Tulia High School
2A Division 2 Regional-
Vega Longhorns vs. Wellington Skyrockets- 11/25 @3 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium
Clarendon Broncos vs. New Home Leopards- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Floydada High School
3A Division 1 Regional-
Bushland Falcons vs. Brock Eagles- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Vernon High School
3A Division 2 Regional-
Canadian Wildcats vs. Spearman Lynx- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Borger High School
4A Division 1 Regional-
Randall Radiers vs. Decatur Eagles- 11/25 @1 p.m. at Abilene Christian University
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.