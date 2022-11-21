Second Round Playoff Pairings and Sites set

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school football playoffs are in the third round this week. In the Panhandle, we have nine local teams still battling it out.

6-Man 1A Division 1 Quarterfinals-

Happy Cowboys vs. Nazareth Swifts- 11/25 @6 p.m. at Tulia High School

2A Division 2 Regional-

Vega Longhorns vs. Wellington Skyrockets- 11/25 @3 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium

Clarendon Broncos vs. New Home Leopards- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Floydada High School

3A Division 1 Regional-

Bushland Falcons vs. Brock Eagles- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Vernon High School

3A Division 2 Regional-

Canadian Wildcats vs. Spearman Lynx- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Borger High School

4A Division 1 Regional-

Randall Radiers vs. Decatur Eagles- 11/25 @1 p.m. at Abilene Christian University

