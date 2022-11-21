Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Second Round Playoff Pairings and Sites set

Date, Time & Playoff Sites
UIL Football Playoffs
UIL Football Playoffs(UIL)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school football playoffs are in the third round this week. In the Panhandle, we have nine local teams still battling it out.

6-Man 1A Division 1 Quarterfinals-

Happy Cowboys vs. Nazareth Swifts- 11/25 @6 p.m. at Tulia High School

2A Division 2 Regional-

Vega Longhorns vs. Wellington Skyrockets- 11/25 @3 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium

Clarendon Broncos vs. New Home Leopards- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Floydada High School

3A Division 1 Regional-

Bushland Falcons vs. Brock Eagles- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Vernon High School

3A Division 2 Regional-

Canadian Wildcats vs. Spearman Lynx- 11/25 @2 p.m. at Borger High School

4A Division 1 Regional-

Randall Radiers vs. Decatur Eagles- 11/25 @1 p.m. at Abilene Christian University

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
Randall vs Aubrey State Championship
Randall wins UIL Volleyball State Championship
The Bushland Volleyball team is competing for the State Championship title at the UIL...
Bushland Lady Falcons fall short of a 3 peat at UIL State Runner Up
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the...
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022

Latest News

Randall wins 4A state title
Randall sweeps Aubrey, wins UIL 4A State Championship Title
Bushland claims UIL 3A Runner-Up
Bushland Lady Falcons fall to Gunter, come out as 3A State Runner-Ups
Randall vs Aubrey State Championship
Randall wins UIL Volleyball State Championship
Randall vs Aubrey State Championship
Randall vs Aubrey UIL State Championship