Quiet until Thanksgiving(?)

We’re looking at a quiet and warm start to the new week! For your Monday, expect sunny skies, relatively calm winds, and highs in the low 60s. We’ll see this trend continue with warmer conditions all through Wednesday. Some increasing clouds will be possible, but that will be the biggest variation in the outlook. Now, looking ahead to Thanksgiving, things get a bit tricky. An incoming low pressure system looks to drop our temperatures down into the 40s-50s with cloudier skies and breezy winds, we’re more sure about that part than this next bit.

Thursday evening into Friday morning, this low may have the potential of bringing in some snow and wintry precip to parts of the area. However! Latest data is all over the place, so confidence in this outcome is very low, so check back often as we’ll update you as much as we can as we head towards the holiday.

