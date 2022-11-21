Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say

Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Micah Allen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – Parents in Texas have been charged with capital murder after their 8-year-old son died at a hospital earlier this month from “suspicious injuries.”

According to court documents, the boy had lacerations on his head, legs and back. He also appeared malnourished and underweight for a child his age, officials said.

The boy’s mom, 29-year-old Megan Lange, and the boy’s stepfather, 33-year-old Rodolfo Reyes, have been arrested in the case.

Investigators said Ector County deputies were called to a home in Odessa on Nov. 5 in regards to an unresponsive child. When they arrived, first responders performed CPR on the boy and rushed him to the hospital.

Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.

The boy’s mom told investigators that she was talking to her son when his head fell back and he stopped breathing. She called 911.

However, an autopsy revealed the boy’s cause of death was asphyxiation by manual strangulation with underlying causes of neglect.

According to court documents, Lange and Reyes were in custody and control of the child at the time of his death. They are both charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10 and injury of a child.

Court documents said six other children were in the house on the day the boy died.

Officials said Reyes willingly went to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with investigators. He denied causing any bodily injury to the child but said he was at home on the day the child died.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Groom ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness
Randall vs Aubrey State Championship
Randall wins UIL Volleyball State Championship

Latest News

Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
At least five people were killed and 19 others injured when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado...
Club shooting kills 5 in Colorado, rocks tight-knit LGBTQ community
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.