New website to share memories of loved ones lost to COVID-19 in Amarillo area

Over 1300 friends, family members, and residents of Potter and Randall county died from Covid-19.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 1300 friends, family members, and residents of Potter and Randall counties died from COVID-19.

“When you think about the the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts, the capacity that it holds is right at 1300 people. When I’m sitting there in that audience and I look out across the center, that’s a lot of individuals that we have lost throughout our community,” says Freda Powell, Councilmember, City of Amarillo.

Kathy Tortoreo with Family Support Services says people dealing with grief typically want to be alone, but that is not considered a healthy response.

Tortoreo says, “First of all, connecting with other people, maybe connecting with people that that also had a relationship with that loved one that’s no longer there. Doing things to honor them, especially during the holidays, setting that place setting even if it’s going to remain empty. Keeping some of those family traditions up that were important to that person who’s now gone.”

TheLivesWeLost.com allows those who have lost someone to share memories to honor their loved ones as well as provides resources for those who are suffering.

“You have to feel the pain in order to recover from that grief. That loss and that feeling of emptiness, a little bit is not going to ever go away because that person is not there anymore, but being able to connect with other people is going to help fill that,” says Tortoreo.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

