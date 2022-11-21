Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Horse manager for 6666 Ranch dies

Dr. Glenn Blodgett
Dr. Glenn Blodgett(6666 Ranch)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTHRIE, Texas (KCBD) - The Four Sixes’ longtime horse manager Dr. Glenn Blodgett has died.

The ranch announced the news on its Facebook page on Sunday, releasing the following statement:

“It is with great sadness the 6666 Ranch announces the passing of Dr. Glenn Blodgett. Doc to all who knew him, has managed the horse division for forty years. His impact on the performance horse industry and the quarter horse itself, will likely outlive us all. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and deeply mourned by his 6666 family.”

Blodgett led the ranch’s team of veterinary staff, according to the Four Sixes website. He oversaw all veterinary practices and reproductive services, including horse breeding. Nearly 1,500 mares are bred from the ranch each year.

Throughout his time working with horses, Blodgett acquired many awards and much recognition.

In 2016, Blodgett was named an American Association of Equine Practitioners Distinguished Life Member. The AAEP recognized his service to the organization for over 39 years, saying he was “a pioneer who has contributed mightily to the equine industry and veterinary profession.” He was also on the AAEP’s board of directors for its Racing and Ethics committees.

Blodgett was appointed to the Horse Racing Commission in 1988. He was the commission’s vice chairman from 1993 to 1995.

He has also been inducted into the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame, the Cowboy Hall of Fame and the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Groom ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness
Randall vs Aubrey State Championship
Randall wins UIL Volleyball State Championship

Latest News

Groom ISD has cancelled classes for Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Groom ISD cancels classes for Tuesday, due to increase cases of illness
Littlefield ISD Athletic Director and head football coach Jimmy Thomas
Littlefield High School football coach dies following brief illness
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
A man is facing federal charges after DPS found almost $900,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds almost $900,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
AFD responds to 6 fires over the weekend
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend