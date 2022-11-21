AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to have its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow, Nov 22.

The blood drive is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Donors will receive:

Choice of long sleeve holiday-themed T-shirt

Free Cinergy movie pass

Free gallon of milk courtesy of Plains Dairy

Free Field’s pecan pie

Free chocolate candy bar with a chance to win a golden ticket, good for a $250 Visa gift card

Entry to win one of four $75 United Supermarkets gift cards

For more information click here or call 806-331-8833 to make your appointment.

Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza (KFDA: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)

