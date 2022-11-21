Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extavaganza
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to have its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow, Nov 22.
The blood drive is from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.
Donors will receive:
- Choice of long sleeve holiday-themed T-shirt
- Free Cinergy movie pass
- Free gallon of milk courtesy of Plains Dairy
- Free Field’s pecan pie
- Free chocolate candy bar with a chance to win a golden ticket, good for a $250 Visa gift card
- Entry to win one of four $75 United Supermarkets gift cards
For more information click here or call 806-331-8833 to make your appointment.
