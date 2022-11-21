Amarillo Fire Department responded to 6 fires over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to six fires over the weekend.

On Friday, Nov. 18, around in 5:25 p.m., AFD responded to a call about a garage fire at 713 N. Mirror. Crews were able to put the fire out in under five minutes.

The homeowner also told crews that he witnessed someone leaving through the alley when he arrived. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

On Saturday Nov. 19, around 2:45 p.m., AFD were dispatched to the area of SW 11th Ave. and Parr St on a house fire. When crews arrived, they found a home with heavy smoke showing from the eaves and all attic vents. Crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

AFD responded to a second fire on Saturday around 5:08 p.m. near NE 27th Ave. and Hammer Drive. When crews arrived, they saw light smoke showing out the open front door and a fire in the kitchen that was out.

The woman living in the home was burned while cooking when a flash fire occurred. The 71-year-old woman was flown to the burn center in Lubbock for treatment of smoke inhalation injuries. The Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled the fire accidental.

AFD responded to a third fire on Saturday around 7:00 p.m. near SE 6th Ave. and S. Roberts St. When crews arrived, they were informed the fire was in the kitchen area. Crews were able to put out the fire and there were no injures.

The fire is believed to have started in the oven.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, around 2:45 p.m., AFD responded to a structure fire near NW 14th Ave. and N Bonham St. When crews arrived they noticed a light amount of white smoke coming from the side of a house. They were able to locate a small fire in the attic space and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported and the Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause.

On Monday, Nov. 21, at around 6:30 a.m., AFD responded to a structure fire near N Cleveland St. When crews arrived, they found a home with fire coming from the attic vent. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic of the home.

One firefighter suffered a sprained wrist battling the fire and was taken in for routine evaluation and the cause is under investigation.

