16 arrested in Central Lubbock prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 16 individuals were arrested following a Central Lubbock Prostitution sting. The Operation, which took place on Friday, November 18th in the 3400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, included the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Amarillo Police Department.

The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and three arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

Two females were also contacted and identified as possible victims of human trafficking (their information is not included in the list below).

Jonathan Jordan , 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Tyson Smith, 21-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Richard Tatman , 45-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Erick Vela, 42-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Tony Johnson , 51-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Anthony McClain, 34-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Michael Emmanuel Perez , 41-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Alvin Ray Mills Jr., 60-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Aaron Cook , 32-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Michael Rowland , 28-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Tyler Shveyda, 24-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Trace Riley , 52-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana

David Wade Cravens, 43-years-old - Solicitation Prostitution

Jerris Mckinzie , 32-years-old - Prostitution

