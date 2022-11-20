AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our Sunday looks to be closer to average with highs in the low to mid 50′s with plenty of sunshine to go around. The warming trend continues going into the beginning of the week where we will see highs in the upper 50′s for Monday, and into the low to mid 60′s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight cold front will brush through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, making for a slightly cooler Thanksgiving forecast. Thursday looks to be a little on the breezier side with highs likely not getting out of the 50′s.

