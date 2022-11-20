Who's Hiring?
Randall sweeps Aubrey, wins UIL 4A State Championship Title

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) -The Randall Raiders were looking to go for their first state title since 2009 yesterday afternoon.

After sweeping the Hargrave Falcons on Thursday, the Raiders made it to the UIL 4A State Championship game today against the Aubrey Chaparrals.

This is Randall’s 7th appearance in the state tournament. The last time they made it here was 2019, which was Coach Burns first year at Randall.

Aubrey has not been to state in 13 years, so the Raiders experience on this stage, plus their hard work and talent, pushed them to claim the UIL 4A State Championship title.

Randall takes set one 25-16, set two 25-17, and set three, which was a close one, 27-25, to sweep the Chaparrals.

This win claimed their second ever state title in school history.

Not only did the Raiders sweep the championship game, but went 6-0 in state after easily sweeping Hargrave on Thursday.

Junior outside hitter Jordyn Gove was named the UIL 4A state volleyball MVP.

The Raiders ended their season 40-8 and winning a district championship.

