Bushland Lady Falcons fall to Gunter, come out as 3A State Runner-Ups

GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) -It was a huge week for high school volleyball as two teams in the Panhandle made their way all the way to the UIL volleyball state championship in Garland. It was our very own Bushland Lady Falcons and Randall Lady Raiders that competed for a state title.

The Bushland Lady Falcons took on the Gunter Tigers to try and go for a three-peat of the 3A title. Bushland came off of a fresh 3-1 victory over East Bernard on Thursday.

First set, Maydson Eberly keeping the ball in play. The Tigers try to return it, but the ball will roll of the net.

A beautiful pass from Logan Culpepper and Abby Howell will get the kill.

Set point, Gunter will find the back corner and take set one, 29-27.

Set two, Culpepper with the set to Jayce Ornelas this time, and Ornales with the electrifying kill.

Tigers go up for the kill and it will be Eberly and Mackenzie Sims in sync for the huge block.

Set point, set the Eberly and she will try to tip it over, but it falls short. Tigers will take set two, another close one, 25-23.

Onto set three, set to Kaela Neie going for the kill and it will go off the hands of the Tigers and out of bounds.

Camryn Barton going up for the kill, Tigers block it, and it will come back to Bushland and off the hands of Culpepper and out of bounds.

Match point, Gunter gets the final block and will win the UIL 3A state title with the sweep over the Lady Falcons.

Coach Culpepper knows just how hard his girls have worked to get here for a fourth time.

“I thought that we played well today, Gunter was a better team today. We fought hard from start to finish, we overcame some obstacles. I thought it was a great game. I think these young ladies here just did an outstanding job all season long. Definitely one games does not dictate who they are,” said Bushland head coach, Jason Culpepper.

That game definitely does not define this team. The Lady Falcons ended their season 40-5 and winning a district championship. They made their 11th state tournament appearance in school history, plus their fourth consecutive appearance.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.