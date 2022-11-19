Who's Hiring?
Warming Up for Thanksgiving Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a VERY chilly Friday, things slowly start to warm up over the next several days. The weekend looks to end on a high note where Sunday will build into the low to mid 50′s. We keep warming up from there, where we might hit the 60 degree mark on Tuesday for the first time in almost two weeks. As far as rain chances go, precipitation is looking unlikely over the next several days as models are indicating we could be a bit of under a dry spell.

